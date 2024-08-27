During this afternoon’s Nintendo Direct, Nihon Falcom announced the unexpected The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st. The title will come on Nintendo Switch during 2025, although it is currently unclear whether it will also be available on other platforms.

Although there is little information about it, thanks to the trailer we can see that it is a 3D remake of Trails in the Sky. The video highlights how all aspects of the original game have been improved, from the technical department to the combat system.

While we wait to learn more, we leave you with the first trailer for the game. Enjoy!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st – Trailer

Source: Nihon Falcon