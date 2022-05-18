NIS America has released a trailer dedicated to the protagonists of The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zeronext coming September 30th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to take a preview look at Lloyd Bannings and to the members of the Special Support Section from Crossbell. The agency was created to defeat the injustices that are rampant in the city, which hides under its clean facade a dark side full of corruption.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero will be available in Europe on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero – Character Trailer

Source: NIS America