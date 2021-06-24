Epic Games Store unveiled the arrival of the western localization for four new titles in the famous franchise The Legend of Heroes.

The announcement was a real surprise for all fans of the saga, and it is probably a timing error on the part of Epic Games. In fact, tomorrow morning it will be held in Japan a celebratory event for the fortieth anniversary of Falcom, which will be broadcast in the West by NIS America. The publisher had announced many surprises coming, and probably the official announcement will take place tomorrow.

The titles anticipated by Epic Games Store are:

TLOH: Trails from Zero – expected release: 2022

– expected release: 2022 TLOH: Trails to Azure – expected release: 2023

– expected release: 2023 TLOH: Trails into Reverie – expected release: 2023

– expected release: 2023 The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – expected release: 2023

It is currently impossible to establish whether the titles will also be released on other platforms, as well as on PC. So we just have to wait tomorrow at 07:00 (Italian time) and follow the event dedicated to the fortieth anniversary of Falcom to discover all the news planned for the West.

Source: Epic Games Store Street Gematsu