Nihon Falcom introduces us today in a much better way Elaine Auclair is Rene Kincaid, the two most recent characters revealed for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki. Are you ready to get to know them?

Elaine Auclair

Age: 24

Weapon: Knight’s sword

Height: 168cm

The youngest in the Calvard Bracer Guild to achieve rank A.

Known as the “Sword Maiden”, she is an elegant and dignified beauty with hazel blonde hair that sways in the wind. She is often featured in the news of the Republic, and has even received offers to become a model or actress. She is very attached to her path as a Bracer.

After graduating from a prestigious school, she chose to become a bracer and, having a passion for the art of the traditional sword, achieved remarkable results both at home and abroad. At the age of 23 she was granted qualification as a rank A bracer.

Then Van, her childhood friend with whom she spent her school days, returned to the capital Edith and started a job that could cause friction with the Guild, which worries her a lot, but …

Rene Kincaid

Age: 25

Weapon: Military pistol

Height: 181cm

Agent and assistant working for the Integrated Analysis Office of the CID (Central Intelligence Department).

Under the supervision of his capable superiors, he has been able to perform well in a department divided for the purpose of the president, dealing daily with a vast number of matters, gathering information and conducting operations.

Thanks to her neat dress and her glasses she makes an elegant and competent impression. He is greatly admired by his colleagues.

He and Van don’t hesitate to take advantage of each other’s job positions.

When their childhood friend Elaine decided to join the Guild, Rene was the only one to support her and recognizes her work as a tutor even after becoming a CID analyst.

LGC Alignment

The Law, Neutral, and Chaos values ​​set for the protagonist Van will vary as you progress through the main story and missions.

In addition to some Van stats changing based on these values, there will also be changes in story development, allies and opponents from mid-story onwards.

With a high Law rating, you can fight alongside official organizations like the Bracer Guild, but what will happen if you have a high Neutral or Chaos rating…?