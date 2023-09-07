The group Kuro Patch Ita is working on a patch that will implement the Italian language in the PC version of The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki. The title is in fact available on Steam only in Japanese, Chinese or Koreandoes not yet have a western localization.

A partial translation is already available on site dedicated to this project, and by downloading it we will be able to play in Italian the prologue and the first two chapters by Kuro no Kiseki. You can find more details about this very ambitious project and its progress within the site.

We don’t currently know when the western version of will be available The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kisekiand thanks to the work of the group, even those who don’t know Japanese will be able to buy the PC edition and start this new adventure Nihon Falcom.

Source: Kuro Patch Ita