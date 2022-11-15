Nihon Falcom has released two trial versions of The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-both available on Playstation Store Japanese of Playstation 4 And Playstation 5.

In Battle Demo players will be able to explore the virtual world of Marchen Gardenwhere they will also be able to face a boss battle and test the various characters on the field by exchanging them thanks to the two party sets made available.

There Story Demo, instead, will offer the possibility to experience a part of the story of the game, from the prologue until the moment in which the story begins to come alive. The save obtained from this demo will be compatible with the full version, in order to pick up the adventure from where it left off.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- is available for purchase in Japan at PS5 And PS4.

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu