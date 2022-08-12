Nihon Falcom has released a new trailer of about three minutes dedicated to The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-in which narrative and gameplay sequences of the RPG title that will be available in Japan are shown, on PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4starting with the next one September 29 and the following 27 October in Asia.

In addition to the video that you can find below there are also new images, which show us the Japanese packshot of the two physical editions for Sony consoles.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- | Extended trailer

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu