Nihon Falcom after releasing new details and a gameplay video of The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-, continues to release information on the characters we will meet during the adventure (we refer you to the last article with the latest characters presented). The characters presented this time are nine and they are Rene Kincaid, Zin Vathek, Ellroy Harwood, Walter Kron, Lucrezia Isselee, Cao Lee, Gien Lu, Gaurun and Ashen Lu.

Among the most interesting characters we have for example Rene Kincaid, an extremely competent Central Intelligence Integrated Analysis Department Analyst who has the ambition to enter politics in the future. Another curious character is Walter Kron, the direwolf (which exudes from the design Fullmetal Alchemist from every pore), Ryuga Rouran’s first disciple who embarked on a personal mission within the Republic.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- remember, will be available in Japan, on PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4starting with the next one September 29 and over the course of 2022 in Asia with subtitles in Traditional Chinese and Korean.

