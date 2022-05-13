Waiting for that The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki landings in the West, Nihon Falcom has posted new information on its sequel The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-announced last December and due out in Japan this fall, su PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5.

The details shared by the developer focus on various characters of the title: Celis Ortesia, Rion Balthazar, Alter, Grendel-Zolga.

Celis Ortensia

Age: 27

Height: 1.60 m

Organization: Domain 4 of the Gralsritter of the Church of Septan

Weapon: Templar broadsword

Despite her childish appearance, she has a quarrelsome character, always ready to respond to prying eyes and to smile heartily in front of a valid opponent. She wields a Templar broadsword the size of her body and specializes in combat thanks to Bergard Zeman’s training. She was initially skeptical of Van, Bergard’s secret pupil, but she learned to understand him following the battles against mafia society. Armata and Pandemonium Edith.

Rion Balthazar

Age: 25

Height: 174 cm

Organization: Domain No. 11 of the Gralsritter of the Church of Septan

Weapon: Templar stiletto

Although he appears to be a friendly and affable young man, he is a ruthless fighter. His sword specializes in piercing the vital parts of the opponent. Like Celis, he was trained by Bergard. He works within the Republic as a partner of Celis and, in the guise of an itinerant monk, is investigating mysterious relics called “Artifacts”.

Alter

A mysterious fairy-type Hollow Core with incredibly similar features to those of Mare, artificial intelligence that resides in Van’s Xipha.

Grendel Zolga

Accused of slaying the Gamma Squad of the Central Security Department, Zolga is the transformed state (Grendel) of a mysterious hooded man somehow connected to the Genesis sought by Agnes. He is accompanied by Altera.

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu