NIS America And Falcom they announced that The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Eiyu Densetsu: Kuro no Kiseki) is available from today on pc through Steam. However, as the platform itself is keen to specify, the game is available in Japanese only. The previous version of the title, published by Clouded Leopard Entertainmentwas only in Traditional Chinese and Korean, and this new version — in addition to the Japanese language — adds new features such as mouse and keyboard support, various resolutions, improved auto-save, higher frame rate, Steam Deck optimization and more.

It is not yet clear if this version will be updated with the English language in the future.

Source: NIS America