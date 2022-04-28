The JRPG belonging to the series Trailsthat is to say The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kisekiwas announced for PlayStation 5 And PC after a previous release on PlayStation 4 in September last year. The game will be available in Japan and Asia from July 28 up PC through Steam and PlayStation 5, for which it will also have a physical edition. It will also contain traditional Chinese and Korean subtitles, and users who already own the game on PlayStation 4 will be entitled to an update for the console. Sony new generation at a price of 110 yen (0.80 cents), as well as the possibility of importing bailouts. In December 2021, the direct sequel for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 was also announced, and the first information about it was revealed.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki is the eleventh title in the saga and takes place one year after the events of Trails into Reverie, and in this new capacity it will be provided with a 4K resolution system as well as receiving new content such as sets of clothes, weapons and accessories. Finally we leave you the dedicated trailer published by occasion.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki – PS5 Trailer

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu