Falcon revealed that in The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria we will see the return of some characters. These are some of the protagonists of Trails of Cold Steeland the company has revealed what their role will be within this chapter.

Here are all the details:

Rean Schwarzer

voice actor : Koki Uchiyama

: Koki Uchiyama age: 25 years old

Boy working as an instructor at Thors Military Academy of the Erebonian Empire. In this chapter Rean will join his former teammates at Class VII after receiving an invitation from the Republic of Calvardtheir former enemies, concerning a “certain question”. More or less at the same time he will receive a letter from his teacher Yun Ka-faiwho he hasn’t seen for a long time.

High Orion

voice actress : Inori Minase

: Inori Minase age: 17 years

Member of the Thors Military Academy Strategy Research Lab. Despite being born under unique circumstances, she is now growing up like a normal human and will set out for Calvard with Rean. In this chapter, the Foundation will be responsible for mediation during a “certain question”.

Crow Armbrust

voice actor : Takahiro Sakurai

: Takahiro Sakurai age: 25 years old

Freelance in Taslem, deals with negotiations, mediation and resolving issues such as international disputes while always staying behind the scenes. He has signed a contract with Marduk Total Security Company and in this chapter will join Rean towards Ored, where the organization’s headquarters is located.

Fie Claussell

voice actress : Hisako Kanemoto

: Hisako Kanemoto age: 21 years

Known by the pseudonym Sylphideis part of theImperial Bracer Guild and is currently working on Calvard. In this chapter he will join Rean and to others, and will suggest to them a “certain plan” which exploits its connection with Go…

Towa Herschel

voice actress : To the Nonaka

: To the Nonaka age: 24 years

She moved to the Aramis High School as a temporary instructor. In this chapter she will join Rean And Crow to support them as they visit a facility that his grandfather, a famous astronomer, visited in the past.

Before leaving you with a very rich gallery of images, I remind you that The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria will be available in Japan from September 26th on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Source: Falcon Street Gematsu