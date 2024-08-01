Falcon has shared online the opening movie for its latest title coming out in Japan next September 26th, The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O ZemuriaThe opening of the RPG is accompanied by the song “Shiroi Sekai” from the Falcom jdk BAND.

The latest episode of the series The Legend of Heroes will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in its homeland and does not yet have a Western date.

The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria – Opening

Source: Falcon Street Gematsu