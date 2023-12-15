Falcom he announced The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuriathe new title that celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the saga Trails.

Its release is expected during 2024, currently only on Japanese territory, and on platforms not yet specified. Below are the images and some first details on the plot.

The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria

“In the year 120X everything will come to an end.”

C. Epstein, the father of the Orbal Revolution, prophesied the end of the Zemurian continent.

As “X Day” approaches, a massive Orb rocket is about to be launched from a large military base built in the Kunlun Range.

“Can man overcome the planet's atmosphere?”

“What's at the end of the continent?”

“Will humanity be able to discover the true nature of the “world”?”

As the entire world witnesses the greatest feat since the dawn of history, somewhere in the singularity that is Ored, forces from across the land are gathering, including a young “Spriggan.”

Will the single trail to the distant skies shape Zemuria's future, or…

Acclaimed for its elaborate world-building and epic storyline, the Trails series has sold over 7.5 million copies.

The story of the Zemurian continent, which began with The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky and continued with Trails from Zero, Trails to Azure, Trails of Cold Steel, Trails into Reverie and Trails through Daybreak, will undergo a dramatic turn in the 20th title anniversary The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria.

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu