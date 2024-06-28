While in Europe we anxiously await the release of the first episode of the new saga of The Legend of Heroesthat is to say Trails through DaybreakJapan is preparing to welcome the latest chapter in the series, The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuriathe third game in the story arc of Calvard.

Falcon shared online a new promotional video of the game, lasting about a minute and a half, which we can see below. The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria will be launched September 26th in Japan on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria – Trailer

Source: Nihon Falcon Street Gematsu