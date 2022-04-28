Falcom announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I ∼ IV & Trails into Reverie Complete Boxa collection that includes all four titles of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel And The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reveriea total of five games, coming to Japan next July 28 up PlayStation 4.

The collection, available in digital edition at a price of 14,500 yen (approximately € 105), will be offered in physical edition with a special 40 cm package that will also contain a themed numbered “Premium Card”.

While the complete saga of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel is available in the west on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4And Steamstill missing an official release date for Trails into Reverieexpected on the same platforms, in the West, for 2023.

The package proposed by Falcolm remains an exclusive for Japan at the moment. We report below the trailer of the collection.

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu