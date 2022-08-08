The Legend of Dragoon is coming up PlayStation Plus Premium? Or even a remake for PS5? An unusual retweet from Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida has rekindled the hopes of fans of this acclaimed PS1-era JRPG.

Specifically a few hours ago Yoshida retweeted a post by Dennis Martin, the composer of the soundtrack of The Legend of Dragoon. Nothing strange so far, except that the original tweet was published on December 4, 2019, or more than two years ago. This sparked fantasies of the network, with many players seeing this unusual repost as a possible signal for the arrival of news related to the game.

The post retweeted by Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida related to The Legend of Dragoon

There are those who speak of a complete remake or remaster for PS5, who of a sequel, but the hypothesis that seems more sensible to us is the entry of The Legend of Dragoon in the catalog of classic games of the PlayStation Plus Premium. Among other things, the new additions of August 2022 will be revealed in a few days, so we won’t have to wait long to find out if this latter theory is correct.

The Legend of Dragoon is a JRPG released on PS1 in Japan in the now distant December 1999 and subsequently arrived in our shores in January 2001. The game did not achieve the commercial success hoped for by Sony, but was still very much appreciated by the players for the avant-garde graphics sector and a gameplay considered particularly innovative at the time, since it mixed the classic turn-based combat system with mechanics related to QTEs that livened up the clashes.

What do you think, would you like to replay The Legend of Dragoon thanks to the PlayStation Plus Premium? Let us know in the comments.