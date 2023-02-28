Sony released the patches 1.02 Of The Legend of Dragoons for PS4 and PS5. The update solves the most serious problems that emerged in this conversion of the great classic from the PS1 era, including the one that caused a softlock when using certain character abilities, compromising the gaming experience.

From the official notes we learn that, in addition to the aforementioned softlocks due to Dragoon spells, the audio problems interrupted or absent for various sound effects and character audio lines, as well as the annoying blue lines that appeared in the outlines of some elements of the scenarios.

An artwork from The Legend of Dragoon

There are still some small problems related to the character models and interface texts, which sometimes have extra spaces on the sides. In general though, the common sentiment on Reddit is that The Legend of Dragoon patch 1.02 has significantly improved the overall experience.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of The Legend of Dragoon have been available for a few days on the PlayStation Store at a price of 9.99 euros and included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. No major changes have been made to the experience, but Trophies support is now available, which could in itself be a great excuse to replay this classic from the PS1 era.