Inside System he announced The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 4: Thoughts Deliveredwithout however specifying target platforms and launch window.

The title, however, will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2024which will take place from September 26 to 29 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Below is the opening film.

The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 4: Thoughts Delivered – Opening

Source: Inside System away Gematsu