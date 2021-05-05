Among Spanish tennis fans, Rafael Nadal has acquired an almost mythical status. There is a perception of a colossal competitor that has influenced even his colleagues on the circuit. The manacorí has ​​always dominated his duels against Ferrer, Verdasco, Almagro or Feliciano López with an iron fist. Carlos Alcaraz, the one chosen to take over, faced this double challenge this Wednesday. And the child became an adult: he turned 18 and was overwhelmed by his idol, who displayed his most solid version in his premiere on the clay of Madrid.

Any precedent reflected the abysmal differences. Nadal has 35 Masters 1000 titles and Alcaraz claimed his first victory in a match of this category on Monday. Even so, the Murcian started with the same determination from the first round, but his hug (he had a ‘break’ ball in the first game) lasted as long as the manacorí took to show his stripes: he began to propose rallies and invited fail Alcaraz, who chained errors when he tried to close the points.

Furthermore, the key setback came very early. During the third game, when hitting a high ball, the Murcian suffered a puncture in the abdominal that forced him to stop the game for five minutes and be treated. From there, Nadal’s firmness was unattainable for a limping Alcaraz and emotionally touched. The dream match had turned into a harrowing afternoon. The Spaniard solved the first set on the fast track (6-1).

The one from El Palmar did not manage to make a clean slate, although he threatened a couple of times to re-engage. The first, in the final stretch of the first set, when he regained his ease in his strokes. The other, by getting his only ‘break’ and putting the second set 3-1. But the two arreones did not faze Nadal, who reacted with that overwhelming rotundity that the king of clay has made him.

The number 2 closed the game comfortably, after just over an hour, and will face Popyrin or Sinner in the third round of a Masters 1,000 where he is a favorite. For Alcaraz it is the first big date of many. Another lesson from which a boy who has just turned 18. As shown, his smile after the end, when Feliciano López, tournament director, congratulated him with a birthday cake. And the praise of the legend, his idol, in subsequent statements to RTVE: «He has enormous potential, all he needs is a little time. I want to wish you the best. Apart from being a great tennis player, he is a boy who has clear things, with very good values ​​».