Leganés passed over Eibar in their second pre-season friendly. Hit and pinch in the soul. Seeing the cucumber deployment, more than one thinks of Butarque its site is still a First Division from which they fell with dignity and impotence. So much so that only two players from the line-up that Martí presented (Ojeda and Sergio) did not start last year in the elite. The armory rotations (yesterday they played against Rayo) did not help the Basque deployment that, despite everything, disappointed Mendilibar hyperactive and hyper annoyed by the visiting image. Omeruo, Rosales and Arnáiz scored for Lega and Quique, from a penalty and in discount, for Eibar. In the premises Perea debuted (and shone) as the maximum novelty.

The game started and a not too distant dystopia was drawn in the eyes of Leganés. That did not seem like a friendly and their lineup was anything but a Second team. First-class skin with more gunpowder in the eleven than the one that fell down the final stretch of the past season. Curious. It might seem advantageous, but it would have been great for Aguirre to have Ojeda, Ibáñez, Arnáiz and Sabin on his staff. They were not there. Wailing steam. On this morning of the ID Butarque they did unfold and facilitate a triumph of contrasts.

The high rhythm and the blue and white discipline of a powerful eleven against the relaxation of the Barça hybrid. Eibar was little Eibar and it showed in its (lack of) tension and defensive problems. Evidence: Omeruo’s 1-0. A livid corner headed by Omeruo to a pass from Ojeda. First goal and first tantrum of a Mendilibar that in the band gave more spectacle than his on the pitch. In this opening act, only Enrich from head to center from Inui (a paradón de Cuéllar) altered the calm pepinera when the scoreboard was already drawing 2-0. Rosales made the second pass from a hyperactive Sabin in the spaces, precise in the controls and fast in the fights. Unbeatable behind Tejero’s back, he deserved a goal that he did not score, but he did Arnaiz by the same highway that was the armera defense on his right side.

The Madrilenians were still able to score some more before a break that gave Eibar oxygen and changes in the Lega. The substitutions progressively overturned the match on the Basque side and, led by Inui and Pedro León, the clash was leveled with no comeback options, but with sufficient merit for the Catalans. Quique González, from a penalty and a discount, made up a result with tints of mirage. The only team that showed performances of First will play in Second. Leganés still stings the injustice of his descent.