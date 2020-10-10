Dozens of passengers in the carriages of one of the trains on line 6 of the Madrid metro. Bald Elm

The resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, after a few weeks of relative relief, has pushed the autonomous communities to take measures to try to stop the second wave. Without the support of a state of alarm that allows restricting fundamental rights in a generalized way and in an unprecedented scenario for them, regional governments walk by the wire when it comes to limiting freedoms. Many of his decisions have found the backing of the courts, but others have been overthrown.

Catalonia, Madrid or Melilla are three of the autonomies that have already suffered blows and have had to redirect their plans. According to Raimundo Prado, magistrate of the Contentious Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura, the legislation stipulates that when the Administration restricts rights due to a health emergency, a judge has to ratify it. In other words, it must study each specific case and assess whether the measure adopted is “disproportionate” or not.

Thus, for example, it was considered this Friday by the magistrate Álvaro Salvador, who annulled for the second time the attempt of the Government of Melilla to confine all foreigners living in the Center for the Temporary Stay of Immigrants (CETI) in the city. Through a harsh order, the judge stressed that a measure “similar to provisional imprisonment” was being adopted that attempted, through an administrative act, to suspend a fundamental right: “What can only be carried out by means of a organic Law”. And all this, he added, based only on the “mere suspicion” that there is an uncontrolled outbreak within the complex.

Judge Elena García-Muñoz ruled in the same vein when, last July, she overturned the Generalitat’s resolution to confine the inhabitants of eight Lleida municipalities to their homes – a veto that was later bypassed through a decree law, also questioned by some jurists. In his car, he insisted that he could not give the green light to a measure of “such seriousness and so many consequences” as the one sought by the Government, which had nothing to do with the so-called “sanitary cords” that had been allowed in the community , where the entry and exit movements of several municipalities were restricted. In his opinion, it was intended to impose a state of disguised alarm and that competence belongs to the central government.

In fact, Pedro Sánchez announced this week that he will support those communities that request him to declare a state of alarm in their territory. Moncloa defends that the autonomies have sufficient legal tools and that, in any case, they can ask the Executive to adopt this exceptional measure in their area if they believe that a generalized limitation of fundamental rights is required. But, for now, no regional executive has shown the intention of doing so and assuming the political cost.

The Madrid episode

Raimundo Prado points out that, beyond the “mess” due to the regional and state powers, an episode has also occurred in recent days that has contributed to generating more confusion among public opinion. Last week, Judge Alfonso Villagómez did not ratify the order of the Government of the Community of Madrid with which, among other measures, he prohibited smoking on public roads, regulated the closure of nightlife and limited the activity of the hotel industry. The magistrate alleged that the rule made reference to an order from the Ministry of Health that was not previously published in the BOE.

But, after an appeal, the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) has annulled its ruling: not only does it consider that argument “irrelevant”, but it also concludes that Villagómez “exceeded” his duties. According to the TSJ, the judge should have ruled exclusively on those measures that could limit fundamental rights. “Without making a general assessment of the legality of the regional order as, however, he did.”