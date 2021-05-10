Let us put aside the issue of face-to-face classes, the reason for the verdict of our High Court that has been raising so much foam, to focus on an issue that is not at all less addressed in the same ruling: the “legal status” of the city of Buenos Aires. The matter refers to a long history of conflicts between the province, the metropolis and the rest of the country, to which Arturo B. Carranza dedicated no less than six volumes.

The National Constitution of 1853 passed if you want the issue sideways, prescribing that “the authorities that exercise the federal government, reside in the city that is declared Capital of the Republic by a special law of Congress, prior assignment made by one or more provincial legislatures, of the territory to be federalized ”(Article 3). That is, that kicked the solution for later.

The fact is that the city of Buenos Aires, seat of the national government from the reunification of 1860, was at the same time the capital of the province, to whose jurisdiction it belonged. The final outcome was not peaceful at all. There were bloody combats in 1880 in Olivera, Puente Alsina and los Corrales (Tejedor, Roca, Avellaneda), until finally the territorial transfer was approved by the Buenos Aires legislature and the National Congress, also transferring the provincial parties of Flores and Belgrano to the new Federal capital.

From there, the President of the Nation was also “immediate and local head of the Capital of the Nation” (Article 86, paragraph 3 of the Magna Carta), and our city began to acquire a very particular condition, with notorious restrictions of the civic rights of its inhabitants: its Intendant was appointed personally by the head of the National Executive, and its legislative body (Deliberative Council, Chamber of Representatives and by stages none), served only as a body delegated by Congress in order to sanction municipal ordinances (article 67 subsection 27 of the previous text).

Parallel to this, the city of La Plata was founded to become the capital of the Province of Buenos Aires, which in that sense had been left headless.

From then on, many years passed, and the situation of our polis became increasingly unfair. Although we Buenos Aires could vote for national deputies and senators, we could not elect our own Governor and Parliament, in times when Buenos Aires had already become a true “city state”, a gigantic center of activities, production and services. with growing trade, industry, wealth and population, increasingly complex administration and a budget that was among the three most important in the country, after the national and Buenos Aires.

This is: that we were second-class citizens (like those of the former national territories).

The constitutional reforms of 1860, 1866, 1898 and 1957 did not modify this state of affairs (neither did that of 1949, which clarifies that the President “can delegate” his functions as Head of the City).

The situation was becoming progressively untenable. Already buried by history the disputes about the coexistence of two political powers in the same Capital, setbacks that even undermined the feeling of belonging of the porteños, the Constituent Convention meeting in Santa Fe in 1994 finally incorporated a new article into the National Constitution (129), which says clearly: “The city of Buenos Aires will have an autonomous government regime, with its own powers of legislation and jurisdiction, and its head of government will be elected directly by the people of the city,” establishing In addition, to dispel any doubt, that the representatives of “the inhabitants of the city” should dictate the organizational statute of their institutions (that is: the local Constitution). Clearer: pour water on it.

The petty law 24 588 (of guarantees of the interests of the National State), with some mischief introduced by a Buenos Aires law man: Antonio Cafiero, did not manage to distort the constitutional clause.

Equivocal and final point However, perhaps due to certain atavistic misgivings, some equivocal interpretations slowly began to appear, which aimed to install the new Autonomous City in a “special” situation, with a lower rank than the rest of the Argentine provinces.

Since from the factual point of view our city exhibits its own demographic, urban and territorial characteristics that do not resemble the provincial states. For this reason, and reminiscent of the Greek “polis”, it has been well named “city state”.

More in regard to its legal-constitutional status, no difference exists in relation to the other jurisdictions that are part of our Federal Republic. With lucid and descriptive framing, Ricardo P. Ottonello called it from the beginning “urban province” (LL, 1997-B, 1058), positioning of full legal capacity and equal rights with the other local states that we held from before the very beginning of the proclamation of the Constitution of the City.

The restrictive understanding, of course, was dissipating. Our highest court of guarantees and last interpreter of the constitutional text had already insinuated in previous sentences that the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires held a legal category exactly identical to the provinces of the interior, a criterion that now received strong support with the ruling “Government of the City of Buenos Aires c. National State action declaring unconstitutionality ”, of May 4, 2021.

The Supreme Court declared there, settling the debate, that our metropolis has the “status” of “federated constitutional city”, this as a “full actor of the federal system” with “aptitude similar to those of the Argentine provinces”, and “subject necessary and consolidated legal framework of Argentine federalism along with the other political subjects that compose it ”(vote of Drs. Maqueda, Rosatti and Lorenzetti, particularly relevant because the first two were members of the 1994 Reform Convention, whose intentions are presupposed faithful translators).

The president of the Supreme Court, Rosenkrantz, also participated in these statements: “Argentine federalism, since 1994, has a new participating state in the form of a federated constitutional city that exercises its political autonomy in a coordinated manner with the rest of the units that make up the federation and the Nation. Such has been the intelligence of art. 129 of the Constitution ”.

The struggle is over. The ever-emerging times rewrite society.

Carlos Ernesto Ure is a former CABA (Democratic Party) legislator