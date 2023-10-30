Murcia Acoge’s legal services will be attentive to public statements that involve possible hate crimes to report them to the courts and, in this way, prevent “them from continuing to spread.” This was explained this Monday by Carlota García, the association’s lawyer, shortly before entering, together with priest Joaquín Sánchez, a meeting with the chief prosecutor, José Luis Díaz Manzanera. At the meeting they planned to ask him to act ex officio in the face of demonstrations that associate immigration and crime.

In statements to the press, priest Joaquín Sánchez explained that they will inform Díaz Manzanera that next week the lawsuit announced a few days ago will be presented, to which a lawyer from Madrid, Saúl Castro, an expert in human rights, has joined.

In addition, they planned to indicate to the chief prosecutor their “great concern about the hate crimes that are occurring right now for identifying migrants and refugees with crime, for dehumanizing these people and objectifying them.”

Priest Joaquín Sánchez also reiterated the danger that these messages have when they reach “good people” who later have racist attitudes.

Likewise, he indicated that he would ask the Prosecutor’s Office to assume “an important” and above all “active” role. “They have to participate ex officio, not wait for NGOs to demand it,” he added.

Regarding the statements of the Vice President of the Government, José Ángel Antelo, who last week called to combat NGOs that collaborate with mafias in human trafficking, priest Joaquín Sánchez said that demonstrations like these seek to “criminalize NGOs.” , despite the fact that the great mission that these organizations have is “to be supportive and help the most vulnerable people.” “Its great mission is to welcome.”

At this point, he recalled that in countries like Greece, if you go down the road and pick up a refugee family in your car, “in Lesbos, the police stop you, detain you and accuse you of human trafficking.”

In contrast, he recalled that a Navy admiral warned that if a Spanish ship encounters immigrants at sea, it would take them in because it is the Law of the Sea.

On the other hand, the parish priest said that he believes that “a hate campaign has been articulated on social networks to identify migrants with hate” and gave as an example that if a van burns because it has engine problems, “they say “that migrants have burned it.”

“We noticed that an entire campaign has been articulated from social networks to demonize and criminalize migrants.”

Asked what he expects from the meeting with Díaz Manzanera, priest Joaquín Sánchez highlighted that “listening is already important” and was grateful that the appointment was granted one day after being requested. “We asked for the meeting on Tuesday and by Wednesday they had already responded to us,” he said.

In addition, he noted that he hopes “that the Prosecutor’s Office becomes aware of the concern of NGOs” about the association between immigration and crime, because it aspires to “create a fair and welcoming society.”

In his opinion, it is important to “treat migratory flows as migratory phenomena, not as crises, because people come from many places and we must address them from a humanity perspective.” Never consider them criminals or say that they are loose, as if they were suddenly wild dogs,” he concluded.