It’s a good thing that it’s hip these days not to have window frames and grilles in chrome, but in black. And where logos of car brands were always shiny badges, nowadays you also see more and more simple logos that are not more than once in black or white. The disappearance of shiny parts is partly a trend, but it is also a necessity.

There is a proposal from the European Union to ban a large load of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. You may know the substances better under the name PFAS. This ban would mean that car manufacturers would no longer be allowed to chrome parts in the way they do now, because the production process releases toxic fumes. It ban would take effect in 2024.

So you will probably see less shiny parts on new cars because the current production method is banned. The EU has no further opinion on the number of glimmers on a new car. The transition may take some time, as companies have a maximum of twelve years to find an alternative to the PFAS production method, depending on the application.

Less shiny parts

Now there are probably three million other ways to make a part shine, but Renault design boss Gilles Vidal actually hopes that his car brand does not have to look for a new method. He says to the British Coach: ‘Non-polluting solutions are being explored, but I hope there are reasons to intuitively get rid of them.’ So he prefers to design cars without chrome parts.

“It’s time we change the game a bit and open our minds beyond chrome, there are more sustainable alternatives,” he says. Time to reflect, then. Or actually not. Incidentally, there will still be plenty of brands that will undoubtedly stick to shiny parts, for example a luxury brand like Rolls-Royce. Although you can also see that Black Badge versions are very popular there.

For example, if you put the new Renault Clio next to the old one, you can see that the transition is already in full swing. The previous Clios still carry the old completely shiny Renault logo and have enough jewelry all around. The new Clio shows a slim logo that consists mainly of black and much more dark accents in the grille.