In it Yasmin Esquivel case all the wickers are clear: the minister plagiarized her 1987 degree thesis from a student who presented it a year before her and did so with the help of the adviser to both students, Martha Rodríguez. This has been accredited by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) after an extensive investigation, and for that reason it has fired the teacher on Wednesday. However, the most important educational institution in the country affirms that it does not have the tools to invalidate the title of the judge, although plagiarism is beyond doubt, as the rector Enrique Graue pointed out. The UNAM issued the degree, yes, but the university’s general lawyer assures that they cannot take it away. An interpretation that is not shared by a large part of the university community, which sees the reputation crisis that the institution is going through worsen if measures are not taken. While the house of studies stagnates, Esquivel, who refuses to resign, continues dispatching in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), as if the scandal had never broken out.

When the Academic and Scientific Integrity Committee, in charge of the case, finished its analysis, there were sighs of relief. After 20 days of investigation, the university concluded that Esquivel’s work was “a substantial copy of the original presented in 1986 by a former student of the Faculty of Law [Edgar Ulises Báez]”. Moments later, the rector highlighted the conclusion and dropped a jug of cold water: nothing could be done to sanction her.

In the first place, university legislation does not have an express rule that allows degrees to be invalidated once they have been awarded. Nor does it classify plagiarism and its possible consequences. “The degree cannot be canceled because we do not have an infraction foreseen when a student makes use of a work that is not their own,” explained the general attorney Alfredo Sánchez Castañeda in an interview. “There is a regulatory vacuum, completely explainable, because we do not start from the assumption that an infraction is going to be committed,” he added.

The teacher Martha Rodríguez, who has already been fired from UNAM, and the minister Yasmín Esquivel. RR.SS. / EFE

The university did publish in 2018 a guide called Plagiarism and Ethics, where it reads: “In the UNAM, although documents on the subject have been issued, there is no specific section that precisely regulates the legal consequences of plagiarism.” This manual highlights some articles of the organic law, the general statute, the regulations of the university court and the honor commission, on which the Office of the General Attorney had been relying to open disciplinary proceedings. These are carried out before the university court because “plagiarism is equated to a serious breach of obligations”.

However, the guide points out its own shortcomings: “It is convenient to say that the interpretation criteria only includes academic staff and, therefore, leaves a regulatory vacuum regarding plagiarism committed by students.” To this limitation another is added: more than 30 years ago Esquivel stopped being a student.

Faced with this situation, explains Pedro Salazar, former director of the UNAM Legal Research Institute, there are two interpretations: the most formalist, adopted by the attorney general, and a more extensive one, which is the one requested by part of the university community. “We are trapped in a disagreement in ways of understanding the law. A very rigorous vision maintains that the UNAM does not have express powers to be able to withdraw a degree and that for the same reason, simply and simply, it cannot do so. This way of interpretation is that nothing can be done anymore than create a preventive and sanctioning mechanism going forward”, explains the researcher.

And he adds: “There is another conception, which is also legal, which maintains that in the face of proven plagiarism, the university can rule on the nullity of the title. Although the event happened in 1987, because at that time the person was still a student. So it can be imputable before the university court, because although we know it to this day, the titling procedure was carried out without meeting all the requirements: the work was not self-authored or original. The act of issuing the title was, therefore, flawed”.

A meeting of the UNAM University Council, in March 2022. Four members of the University Council signed a document on Wednesday that demanded the annulment of the minister’s title. Courtesy (Dark Room)

The lawyer Vanessa Romero is also of this last opinion, who points out, for example, article 97 of the UNAM General Statute, which states that students will have carried out an act against the university order when “they have provided or received fraudulent aid in the tests”. The code of ethics within the university also states that “acknowledgment of intellectual authorship must be made in all academic or employment evaluations.”

For this to be triggered, a decision by the UNAM authorities would suffice. Some voices propose the intervention of the University Council, the body with the highest collegiate authority and that has powers to resolve those cases that are not expressly included in the regulation. “Others point out that neither the court nor the council is necessary, but that it is a decision within the administrative bodies of the university: the title is invalid,” adds Salazar.

Although Esquivel’s case is unique, especially because of the power held by the minister as one of the most important judges in the country, there had been prior records of sanctioned plagiarism within the university. The dismissal of advisor Martha Rodríguez for “incurring in a lack of probity or honesty in the performance of her work as an academic and director of professional theses work at the university” is an example of this. Both Romero and Salazar consider Rodríguez’s expulsion insufficient to fix the problem. “The snowball cannot be stopped with that movement,” says the lawyer.

Other solutions outside UNAM

The easiest solution would be for the minister to resign, all the experts acknowledge. But Esquivel has already said that he is not going to move from office because he considers that his career is “impeccable”: “I have nothing to regret.” This opens up other options through political or administrative channels, explains the lawyer Vanessa Romero. The first would be the so-called political trial, which can be carried out by the Chamber of Deputies against a list of public servants, among which are the ministers of the SCJN, to disqualify them. This path has already begun this Thursday due to the request that Senator Germán Martínez, of the plural group, has filed before the Chamber. However, the route may have little to do because Morena, who has his bet on the Supreme Court in Esquivel, has a majority of deputies.

Minister Yasmín Esquivel and President López Obrador, upon leaving a formal act in the Supreme Court, on December 15. Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

Romero opens another option: consider the issuance of the Esquivel title as an administrative act that could be declared void. “The first article of the UNAM Statute indicates that it is a decentralized body, therefore the Administrative Procedure Law applies to it. Thus, any act carried out by this body is an administrative act, such as the issuance of the title. This act is flawed, because the thesis was not original and did not meet the objective of demonstrating knowledge, which is what the 1987 legislation said,” explains the lawyer, who points out that article 3 of that same law regulates the consequences of skip the requirements. For this procedure to begin, Romero points out, it would be necessary for someone affected by any of the issues signed by Esquivel in plenary or in the second room of the SCJN in recent years to consider that “Esquivel’s acts have caused him harm.” and thus would have “right to go to authority.”

Regarding the prescription of the crime, Romero points out that the Administrative Procedure Law, in its article 79, considers the possibility that it is a continuous infraction, which could be applied in this case: “Because every time she issues a resolution as minister, she is exercising his title”. The lawyer acknowledges that “things are not so clear”, but that to resolve the matter “it would be necessary to be a little more courageous”. Meanwhile, the paralysis of the UNAM leaves a trail of consequences in the most important university in Latin America and, at the same time, forces an open focus on the Supreme Court.

