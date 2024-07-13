“A good thing can only be so in one way; a bad thing, in five hundred ways.”

Yesterday, Friday 12th of July, It was held In our country the lawyer’s daywhich is more than good in my humble opinion, should be calledmore properly, as the Lawyers’ DayHowever, for the sake of formalities, I will continue writing this space respecting the title.

This event serves as a pretext to make a brief reflection Regarding this ancient and important profession.

We will begin by clarifying that the work of lawyer It is not a commercial activity. (The Commercial Code does not contemplate the advocacy as an act of trade) so he cannot be considered a merchant.

Therefore, its activity is not aimed at obtaining profit either. So where does the function of the lawyer?

Well, the word lawyerfrom the verb “abogar” means: “To intercede, to speak in favor of someone or something”, (Royal Spanish Academy RAE).

From this definition we can try to approximate the meaning of the work of a lawyer, proposing as: “a legal professional whose job consists of helping someone in a specific case, where his skills are useful.”

If we assume the above, then it would follow that the fundamental requirement to be a lawyer is to have a spirit of service.

This would lead us to consider that to be a good lawyer it is not enough to be technically competent, nor to have the guiding values ​​of honesty, loyalty, diligence and professionalism (This is the minimum that any person who performs with dignity the work or profession to which he dedicates himself must have).

To be worthy of the title of lawyer, in addition to the above attributes, one must have a true and profound spirit of service and justice.

The lawyer, properly speaking, must find his meaning in life and fulfillment through service to others.

The reason for being a lawyer should be to help others. Of course, in the process it is fair that he receives a fair and proportional remuneration for his services, which allows him to survive, grow and develop, but this should not be his fundamental objective.

The lawyer must be genuinely interested in helping his clients through the tribulations they are going through, always aligning his conduct with justice and reason.

Therefore, the lawyer’s work cannot per se pursue obtaining profit, but rather the provision of well-being for the people he advocates for.

Thus, the nature of the lawyer’s function is to put his professional knowledge and skills, of quality and integrity, at the service of the people under his protection, to assist them in the legal difficulties that afflict them.

Therefore, an excellent lawyer must be a competent and virtuous professional, who places the focus of his services on helping his clients improve their lives.

Happy birthday to those superior people who deserve the title of lawyer!

As always, it is a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few words have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

