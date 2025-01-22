The president of the Spanish Bar, Salvador González, has today demanded a system of electing members that allows “to have a Judicial Branch reinforced in its independence and absolutely free of the slightest shadow of doubt regarding its politicization.”

González commented this Tuesday at the inauguration of a conference on the election of members of the CGPJ organized by the Progressive Union of Lawyers of the Administration of Justice (UPSJ) and held at the headquarters of the General Council of the Legal Profession.

The head of the Legal Profession has alluded in his speech to the need to “support the perception of independence exactly where said perception falters and where its Achilles heel truly is: the system of electing members of the Judiciary.”

And, in this sense, he has alluded to the fact that this new election system “should be in tune with a healthy democracy, which is one where criticism is possible, but not permanent, convenient and generalized questioning of the work of judges and magistrates, attributing ‘political biases’ to said work, which is commendable”. This is achieved, in the opinion of Salvador González, “by reinforcing the direct participation of judges and magistrates in the election.”

In the section of unfulfilled duties, the Judiciary continues to note the absence of a legal professional, as mandated by law for successive renewals of the governing body of the Judiciary.

“It should be in tune with the Constitution, so that the legal profession has the presence and prominence that our Magna Carta gives it,” said the president of Spanish lawyers, reiterating a complaint that has been occurring since last summer , the expected renewal took place.