Hello, I hope you are well, a pleasure to greet you and offer you this support. Today I want to talk about a subject that I want to share with you, and it is the subject of lawsuits, and because it is something that is too common today and more so with so many series of television who want to show a dramatic side of the medicine (which has nothing to do with reality), today I am going to tell you about the main problem of why many patients sue doctors.

Without a doubt, a problem that gives doctors a lot away is their vocabulary.

Many of us forget that not all people understand medical terminology, and for the same reason they do not understand many things that we refer to as them. So, one of the main problems we have is communication.

This problem is the Achilles heel of doctors, and it is that with a health system where consultations are fast food, that is, they last 15 minutes because that is the management offered by many public institutions, causes many patients to They can’t even satisfy their doubts, or the doctor can’t attend to them in a comprehensive way as it should be ideally.

A doctor It is sued if the patient feels that what happened during his visit was the doctor’s fault. If everything goes well, it is his job, or if the patient is grateful (a hero), but if things go wrong he is the worst villain, the lawsuits are because the doctor did his job badly, according to, there really is something called Informed consent, something that is filled out and signed by the patient during his preoperative evaluation to be operated, and during that moment the procedure, the risks and everything that could happen during the surgical event is explained to him.

If the patient did not understand all this, together with his family, this is why lawsuits often occur due to misunderstandings, that in the end the doctor should have explained everything until the patient was left without any doubt and understood all the risks.

The other most frequent reason for lawsuits is in emergencies medical-surgical, where the patient can arrive almost dead, without relatives and is operated on emergency, receives blood, and for having received blood the doctor is sued (yes, I respect all religious concepts and freedom of worship), since the doctor preserves the patient’s life, he is sued. For the safety of doctors, the constitution is the support of the doctor, and it supports the doctor by showing that anything is not about health, so life-preserving priorities have the power to save the doctor from these lawsuits.

Remember, this column does not replace a medical consultation, always go to your trusted doctor. Today I ask you, what do you think of suing a doctor for saving your life?

