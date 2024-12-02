He December 12and the legal documents on the breakup of the Beatles that have been recently found. Dawsons auction house expects the sale to exceed 6,000 euros. The files, more than 300 pages long, were discovered in a closet where they had been stored since the 1970s.

Although the breakup was blamed on creative differences, tensions due to jealousy or John Lennon’s girlfriendthe Japanese Yoko Ono, these documents reveal the numerous and complicated legal battles that the band also faced.

The files include copies of minutes from meetings with the group’s advisor, legal texts and a copy of the 1967 deed with the terms and conditions of an agreement between the members. These writings show that after the death of manager Brian Epstein, In 1967, the band realized that the money generated by the quartet had not been accounted for and that they were being investigated by tax authorities.

Another legal battle broke out when Paul McCartney objected to other band members’ decision to hire Allen Klein as his new manager. The uncovered files document McCartney’s subsequent court battle against the band in London in 1970, which exposed Klein’s mismanagement.









Other texts focus on the departure of Pete Best, the group’s drummer between 1960 and 1962, and the arrival of Ringo Starr in his place, the film and music rights and Klein’s inability to file accounts with tax authorities. “Although John, Paul, George and Ringo got tired of being the Beatles and wanted to continue their solo careers, it must have been a difficult time for them,” said Denise Kelly, director of Dawsons’ entertainment and popular culture department.

McCartney said in 1970 that he was no longer working with the group, but The legal process to dissolve the band did not end until 1974..