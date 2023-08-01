Ricardo Flores Suárez during a session in the Nuevo León Congress. COURTESY

The legal director of the Nuevo León Congress, Ricardo Flores Suárez, was shot to death this Monday night in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza, in the Monterrey metropolitan area. This has been confirmed by the State Prosecutor’s Office in a statement in which it explained that two other people were injured in the attack, a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. The 45-year-old fatality was on some soccer fields after 11:00 p.m. when she was attacked by an armed commando who was traveling in a car and opened fire on him in the food court of the sports center, according to local media reports. The authorities have confirmed that they found small arms casings in the place, but they have not wanted to detail how many people are looking for the crime and have indicated that the investigation is in progress.

Before occupying the position he currently held, Flores Suárez was a federal deputy between 2018 and 2021 for the National Action Party (PAN). The politician belonged to the blue and white formation since the beginning of this century, and some media link him with the San Nicolás Group, the political branch of this party that is considered the oldest and most powerful in the entity for having governed the municipality for more of three decades. In the local Congress, the work of Flores Suárez was key, since all the legal matters of the legislative body passed through his desk.

The crime occurs in the midst of a situation of maximum tension between the state government and the local Congress. Governor Samuel García has been at odds with the legislative chamber since his term began, where the opposition retains not only the qualified majority, but also the absolute majority. There the seats held by the alliance between the PAN and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) reach two thirds. The conflict escalated to the point that the two actors turned to hinder each other’s work. This same Monday, hours before the assassination, Samuel García charged against the Chamber whom he accused of hindering the economic development of the State and being “corrupt bandits.” “The day we get these vultures out of Nuevo León, we become Texas,” he told a news conference.

Congress will give a conference this Tuesday morning to position itself on what happened. While Daniel Carrillo, mayor of San Nicolás, where the crime took place, issued a statement to condole with the Flores Suárez family. “Companion of triumphs and battles,” the post read, “you will live in our hearts.” The party’s national leadership also regretted the news on Tuesday. “How sad to hear about the departure of Ricardo Flores, a great friend and fellow PAN member from Nuevo León,” Marko Cortés, president of the formation, published on Twitter. Governor García, for the moment, has not expressed himself about the homicide.

Violence in Mexico has escalated in recent years. Last June, the last with official data so far, was the most violent of the year, according to the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged two months ago that the homicides registered in his six-year term already exceeded those of previous governments. Nuevo León is not left out of those red figures.

