In Spain, it is legitimate that, having agreed to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Spaniards refuse to receive the vaccine from a certain laboratory and request another.

“That is not a negative but an alternative. You can request the application of another vaccine, but it will depend on each autonomous community if it is available. If not, the person would be put on hold ”, he tells Clarion David Larios, president of the Spanish Health Jurists Association regarding the objections that some citizens may present against vaccines that have been questioned, such as AstraZeneca’s.

And he founds: “In Spain the willingness of the patient to refuse treatment and to request alternative treatments is contemplated, as long as they exist and are available.”

-From a legal point of view, what is considered an adverse effect?

-The adverse effect is all that damage, physical or psychological, derived from the administration of a drug or the performance of a treatment. There are some adverse effects that are warned or signed in a consent. This does not imply that the fact that they are presented cannot give rise to compensation. You have to go case by case.

-Although there have been few severe cases globally, there are people who suffer adverse effects of vaccination against the coronavirus. What can be done legally?

-Any person who suffers an adverse effect as a result of a health treatment, such as a vaccine, has the right to claim the producer, in this case, of the vaccine itself or also against the person who administered it. The normal thing is that it is directed against the laboratory that owns the vaccine. It is the general rule and the case of the Covid vaccine would also apply. The peculiarity is that at the European level, the contracts that the pharmaceutical companies and the European Union have signed establish a clause, and this is quite unusual, of indemnity for the laboratory. That is to say, the laboratories would not pay in the end but would be the States.

– Is there a history of clauses of this type?

-No. In general, the responsibility lies with the laboratory producing the drug, as long as there have been no problems in the administration of the vaccine.

-Why then?

“ It could be due to haste. As it is the States that have promoted all this and want to start vaccination as soon as possible, the laboratories are exonerated of this responsibility. In my opinion it does not have to do with security but with the conditions of the contracts that have been negotiated within the European Union.

-Do you consider it legitimate?

-It’s an excessive clause. They are already being given public money for research and development of vaccines, then they are paid for the vaccines and if we also have to pay for the adverse effects, we are paying three times.

Lawsuits

-In the case of filing a claim, before which courts should it be processed?

-Each citizen, in the country that happened to him, has to present the claim in the courts of his country. The place where the event occurs is the one that determines the competition.

-Does it weigh in the context of a pandemic where the population is induced to vaccinate from all sectors, even if it is not mandatory?

-The fact that in an indirect way we are “forced” to vaccinate, if the health passport is launched or if it must be proven that one has antibodies to be able to carry out certain activities, does not affect the issue of responsibility. The decision is a personal one, but the responsibility to make the vaccine is safe remains with whoever administers it. In no case does the fact that there is a recommendation to be vaccinated in a pandemic context exempts responsibility.

-In Spain there were three cases of people with thrombosis after having been vaccinated with AstraZeneca and the death of a teacher due to a stroke that the Ministry of Health dissociated from the dose she had received three weeks earlier is being investigated. How much is the compensation for some of the people who suffered thrombosis after being vaccinated?

-It depends on the damages and the consequences, if you had to be hospitalized, if you had to stop working or not. In the event of death, we could be talking between 600 and 700 thousand euros.

-In the event of a death or a lawsuit due to adverse effects, who investigates? Is the Ministry of Health the competent authority, being judge and party?

-If a complaint is filed, a judicial investigation is opened to determine the link between that death and the application of the drug. It is a judicial investigation aimed at clarifying responsibility. And there is another investigation that the Ministry can undertake, which is drug surveillance. It is a common system in which the effects of drugs on the market are monitored. In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, there was a precautionary suspension pending investigation.

-Are there already lawsuits in Spain?

-I have no notification for now. It is all very recent.

