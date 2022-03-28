A total of 349 opinions and agreements issued by the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia during 2021, as reported on Monday by its president, Antonio Gómez-Fayrén, during the solemn act of presentation of the Report of this body corresponding to last year.

Antonio Gómez-Fayrén highlighted that, despite the difficulties in working due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Legal Council resolved 98% of the total number of files processed (355). «This must be thanked to all the staff of the Legal Council: to the lawyers, the counselors and administrative staff. In these very difficult times, activity has been maintained and the number of opinions is close to pre-pandemic levels, ”said the president.

One in three opinions and agreements issued in 2021 were related to property claims. Of these, most have to do with the Ministry of Health, as well as other areas such as education and infrastructure, mainly roads.

Apart from property claims, resolutions of contracts with the Administration without an agreement with the contractor and ex officio reviews play a prominent role in the activity of the Legal Council. Likewise, the Community concentrates the majority of opinions and agreements, 299, for only 50 of the town councils.

On the other hand, Antonio Gómez-Fayrén urged the political groups of the Regional Assembly to undertake as soon as possible the renewal of the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia, something pending since the beginning of the legislature and for which a qualified majority is needed , that is, an agreement between the PSOE and the Popular Party. By law, two women have to enter, since there must be parity.