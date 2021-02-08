Sign of the times, the Court of Cassation is increasingly required to look into the protection of employees made redundant for medical incapacity. In this section, the importance of the decision of the social chamber of the Court of Cassation of June 3, 2020 (n ° 18-21.993), which declared null and void the dismissal of an employee who suffered an accident in work, subsequently recognized as disabled worker and dismissed for incapacity and impossibility of reclassification, while it was found that the employer, “Notwithstanding the size of its workforce and the number of its trades, did not justify job studies, nor search for adjustments to the employee’s position, and that he had not consulted the keeping disabled workers in employment ( Sameth), although he had been invited to do so twice by the employee (…) that he had refused to take the appropriate measures to allow the latter to keep a job, which resulted in the dismissal constituting discrimination on grounds of disability was nil ”.

A little later, a less commented decision, nevertheless worthy of interest, concerned a commuting accident which also led to a dismissal for inaptitude and impossibility of reclassification. It was about a baker working in a famous supermarket chain, declared unfit for his post and any post in the company.

Contesting his dismissal, the employee was dismissed by the trial judge on the grounds that he had not made known his wish to be reclassified in the companies of the group and the judge added that, if the company had not made seeking reclassification, this did not call into question his loyalty, as well as the respect of his obligations. By a decision of November 12, 2020, the social chamber of the Court of Cassation (n ° 19-12.771) overturned this reasoning.

Indeed, the employee’s wishes are indifferent to the obligations weighing on the employer: on the basis of Article L. 1226-2 of the Labor Code, “The absence of a wish expressed by the employee does not exempt the employer from carrying out research within companies whose organization, activities or place of operation allow, because of the relationships that exist between them, to ‘to carry out the permutation of all or part of the staff, the court of appeal violated the aforementioned text ”. In other words, the employer must do everything to keep the most vulnerable in employment.