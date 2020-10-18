An umpteenth report on the fight against racial discrimination in the world of work has just been made public (1). Umpteenth… but different. If he recalls that the rate of discrimination in the hiring of candidates with an immigrant background is 40% on average, he has above all the interest of working to find solutions to the problem. In view of the absence of public policies in this area (the first indications concerning the bill against “separatism” seem rather to contribute to this problem), this report constitutes good news. He proposes to lay a new stone aimed at fulfilling the promise of equality proclaimed by our founding texts. First of all, it notes that the proclamation of republican equality often goes hand in hand with discriminatory behaviors and practices whose deleterious effects on individuals and social cohesion are increasingly known. To do this, it uses the concept of systemic discrimination. Then, there lies the novelty, he recommends the creation of an organization on the model of the American EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission).

This body, whose lifespan would be limited to the achievement of its object, would have the particular mission of collecting information and data relating to the origins of candidates and people recruited in companies and public bodies with at least 100 employees, all this in accordance with the legal rules currently in force. Here we find the concern to get closer to measures aimed at combating discrimination linked to disability, age or gender. In practice, candidates and employees, during their career, would be invited to provide general information anonymously and self-declaredly on their origins if they accept it and the way in which they feel perceived. On the basis of these data, the company or public body would be in a position, with the possible help of the body in question, to put in place action plans and the necessary reforms. The question that now arises: will the executive seize this proposal for a concrete device to achieve the promise of equality too often betrayed?