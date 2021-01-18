The employer cannot renounce his commitments by his will alone. This obvious principle has just been recalled with regard to the payment of an annual bonus by the Labor Court of Longjumeau in a judgment of August 28, 2020. To motivate its employees to fully achieve their objectives, Alcatel-Lucent International , a multinational telecommunications group, had undertaken to pay its employees an annual variable portion corresponding to a percentage of their salary, calculated on several indicators. Among these indicators, the company performance indicator was based on the cash flow generated at the international group level. This indicator represented a significant portion of the bonus promised to employees (40%). After the year had passed and the company’s results were known, Alcatel decided not to pay the bonus calculated on the company’s performance. However, the figures achieved were very favorable, and even exceeded the forecasts announced. So why such a turnaround? Alcatel claimed that the positive results achieved stemmed from exceptional, unforeseeable circumstances allowing it to clear its commitments. Not without cynicism, the company argued that cash had been preserved because the number of international layoffs fell short of targets.

In addition, it had succeeded in reducing its level of debt thanks to various operations linked in particular to the renegotiation of the debt and to a capital increase. Thus, the good results of the company were not due to the investment of the employees but to exceptional external circumstances allowing the company not to pay the promised bonus. Of course, the judge ruled out these quibbles. He reminded the employer of his own commitments: “When it is paid by virtue of a unilateral engagement, a bonus constitutes an element of salary and is compulsory for the employer under the conditions set by the engagement, regardless of its variable nature. “ In addition, for employees who joined the company following the merger with another subsidiary, Alcatel invoked their newcomer profile to only partially pay the premium (5% instead of 12.5%). But, in the name of the principle “for equal work, equal pay”, the judge recalled that all employees of the company, without distinction, should receive the bonus. Thus, the company must stick to the rules it sets for itself.