Mobility clauses are real weapons at the disposal of employers which lead to numerous abuses. Thus, regularly, these clauses are activated to exert pressure on employees in order to push them to the fault or to the resignation. It is therefore not uncommon to see employees returning from maternity or sickness leave confronted with the implementation of their mobility clause, in reaction to their absence or in retaliation for their supposed reduced availability or productivity…

It is a case of this nature that the labor tribunal of Lyon ruled on February 20, 2020, in the formation of the tie-breaker. On returning from a sick leave, an employee with a single mother was informed that she had to go five days later to a new work site further away from her family home than the initial place of work. Travel time to access the new site was thus 1 hour 10 minutes by public transport and 40 minutes by car, it being specified that the employee did not have a vehicle. This new position was incompatible with her family constraints, however, since she had to drop her daughter off at daycare at 7:30 a.m. and take up her duties at 8 a.m. Even though the employee warned her employer of this major difficulty, the company maintained the transfer, thus ignoring the legitimate arguments put forward by the young woman. The single mother was thus unable to take up her duties and was therefore dismissed for serious misconduct for abandoning her post.

The company defended itself at the visa of a constant jurisprudence according to which mobility exercised in application of a contractual clause, and moreover in the same geographical area, is imposed on the employee. The employee, for her part, contested her dismissal, citing her personal and family constraints. She also justified her financial situation as a single mother, which did not allow her to use any other means of care than school daycare. She further argued that the employer was activating this mobility clause without even justifying a reason or a legitimate interest.

The industrial tribunal, in view of the employee’s family constraints and the employer’s manifest lack of legitimate interest that could justify the implementation of the mobility clause, condemned the company for dismissal without real cause or serious. The judges thus gave full meaning to Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, too often ignored in this area, according to which “Everyone has the right to respect for their private and family life”. A courageous and fair decision that we would like to see pronounced more often.