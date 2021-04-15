The end of the state of alarm on May 9 has caused the opposition and several regional presidents to storm out to demand legal tools that allow communities to impose drastic measures against the covid. The Executive of Pedro Sánchez assures that this is already possible with current laws and that the only change is that the judges will have the last word, but regional presidents fear that the courts, whose endorsement is mandatory to limit fundamental rights without a state of alarm, smash your initiatives. Several regional leaders already experienced this situation between June and October 2020, when there was no state of alarm and the courts applied differing criteria for similar situations.

The royal decree of October 25 by which the current state of alarm was declared regulates four measures, which are those that will be without effect as of May 10: the suspension of the freedom of movement of people at night (the curfew); the limitation of the entrances and exits of the autonomous communities (the so-called perimeter closure); the prohibition of meetings of more than six people both in public and private spaces; and the setting of capacity for places of worship. All restrict fundamental rights and, without a state of alarm, can only be applied with judicial permission (from the National Court if the measure is decreed by the Government and from the higher courts of justice if it is imposed by the community), which last year resulted in a string of contradictory resolutions that sowed uncertainty among rulers and citizens and left the regional presidents who saw their proposals rejected with their hands tied.

Most of the jurists consulted consider that a solution should be sought to end legal insecurity, but they reject regulating the possibility that the regional presidents restrict fundamental rights without judicial control outside of the state of alarm, as requested by some communities and the PP . Most of the initiatives launched by regional executives are based on Organic Law 3/1986, on Special Measures in Public Health Matters, but its statement is generic (it allows health authorities to adopt “the measures deemed necessary” to control communicable diseases) and it is the judges who decide whether a specific action fits the norm. Some experts advocate reforming that law to specify what communities can and cannot do, but other jurists warn that specifying all the cases is impossible and initiatives that were not included in the norm would remain in limbo.

While waiting for the Government to specify if it plans to approve any regulation to move from the state of alarm to decentralized decision-making, the precedent of the 2020 de-escalation feeds the fears of the regional presidents.

Perimeter closures. It is one of the measures that the regional presidents used the most to try to stop the spread of the virus and also one of those that has received the most disparate responses from the courts. The Superior Court of Justice of Aragon, for example, overturned in October the confinement of the Zaragoza town of La Almunia de Doña Godina, requested by the Government of Aragon due to the increase in the number of positives for COVID-19 in that town. According to the magistrates, the administrations cannot restrict a fundamental right such as free movement when the measures are directed at a population group whose only connection with the disease is their residence in the same territory. However, the higher courts of Navarra, Galicia or Castilla y León authorized the closure of specific municipalities in which the incidence of the virus soared during the second wave. The one in Navarra even went so far as to protect the closure of the entire community, a decision that many jurists have questioned because they consider that without a state of alarm there can only be confinements of localities, regions or neighborhoods where the incidence of the virus reaches levels of special risk.

Before, in September, a legal reform promoted by the Government left these decisions in the hands of the higher courts, the contentious judges who had to decide on these cases also showed dissenting criteria. In Barcelona, ​​for example, confinements were endorsed even before the first state of alarm (in Igualada and other municipalities), while others rejected them already with the advanced pandemic.

Prohibition or limitation of meetings. A judge from Extremadura overthrew several measures of the regional government in summer, such as limiting family gatherings in the private sphere to 15 people in Mérida and banning bottles. According to the magistrate who examined the case, the measure was not sufficiently justified “to curtail fundamental rights such as personal liberty, the right to assembly or the inviolability of the home.” The same was done by the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country in October. The one in Catalonia, however, endorsed in September limiting public and private social gatherings to six people.

Curfew. The need to impose a curfew and the conviction that it could not be done without a state of alarm led the Government to reapply the emergency regulations in October. However, the Supreme Court of Valencia endorsed the night confinement approved by the Ximo Puig government a few days before it was applied to the entire country.

Home confinement. After almost three months of total restriction of mobility (between March and June 2020) under the state of alarm, regional governments have avoided decreeing house confinements. However, some presidents resorted to them in municipalities where significant outbreaks were detected. And the responses from the courts were mixed. The greatest example of these ups and downs occurred in Catalonia, where a court in Lleida agreed in July not to ratify the decision of the Generalitat to impose confinement in the region of Segrià (Lleida) and, two days later, another court endorsed the second attempt of the Government to confine these populations. In the middle, the Catalan Executive modified the autonomous public health law to empower it to restrict movements.

Hospitality closing. The closure of bars is not part of the measures of the state of alarm decree, but it is understood that the autonomous communities can decree it with their regional laws. However, there have also been discrepancies. While the higher court of the Basque Country rejected it, in Cantabria and Catalonia it has been applied with judicial permission. In the Basque case, the court considered that the influence of the opening of hotel establishments with the high level of incidence of the virus that was registered after Christmas could not be established “clearly”.