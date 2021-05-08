The situation, far from having cleared up on the eve of the end of the state of alarm, has become even more complicated. The legal labyrinth on the legality or not of continuing to restrict fundamental rights by means of an autonomous decree has become even more complex if possible after the unprecedented – and questioned by many jurists – decision of four superior courts (Catalonia, Balearic Islands, Valencian Community and Country Basque) to lend himself to become a kind of ‘advisory bodies’ of the regional executives and give its ‘verdict’ on hypothetical restrictions before they have been approved, published and appealed.

The jurisprudence existing until this week (which was generated between June and October 2020) was already contradictory enough to create such legal uncertainty that forced the central government to approve on October 25, 2020 an ‘à la carte’ alert state that would give legal coverage to the communities against the increasingly common setbacks of the courts that refused to endorse confinements and other limitations to the rights of freedom of movement or assembly.

To this doctrinal chaos are now added two resolutions of the Supreme Court of the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community that give their approval to maintain the curfews, another of the Basque who rejects them frontally and a quarter of the Catalan who does endorse limiting the number of people in meetings.

Twenty failures



Thus, in the last year and in situations that are often identical, or at least similar, the Spanish courts on a score of occasions have said one thing and just the opposite. And, in addition, several times and with different formulas. With a jurisprudential chaos of this caliber, it is impossible to guarantee what the Supreme Court would do if any of the measures agreed by the communities reaches the high court in the coming days thanks to the express reform approved on Tuesday by the Government to involve the Supreme Court justices.

The only clue was given by the president of the Litigation Chamber, César Tolosa, who this week warned the communities that they will have to argue very well before the courts “The sacrifice of rights in pursuit of health objectives.” A wake-up call -explain judicial sources- to the four regional governments that are finally going to impose a curfew without the umbrella of the state of alarm and that are the ones that have the best chance of ending up before the Supreme Court: Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Valencian Community and Navarra.

Nor in the high court do they rule out having to decide an appeal on the eight autonomies that have decided to impose limitations on the number of people in meetings: Galicia, Navarra, Aragon, Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

Be that as it may, the only clear thing is that between the ordinary courts (before the legal reform of September 2020 that implied the superiors, the ‘on-foot’ judges were in charge of endorsing the restrictions) and the superiors there are two tendencies well marked: those who believe that Article 3 Organic Law of Special Measures in Public Health Matters of 1986 it is enough to cut fundamental rights and those who think just the opposite.

The entire controversy centers on these 61 words from the now famous article: «In order to control communicable diseases, the health authority, in addition to carrying out general preventive actions, may adopt the appropriate measures for the control of the sick, of the people who are or have been in contact with them and the immediate environment, as well as those deemed necessary in the event of a risk of a transferable nature. “

The Almunia



The judicial resolution that prompted the Government to decree the state of alarm was the one issued in October by the Supreme Court of Aragon, refusing to protect the closure of La Almunia de Doña Godina, understanding that this cut in fundamental rights It was not “accommodated in the ordinary regulatory regime of public health and health.” However, in those days other superiors, such as those of Navarra, Galicia or Castilla y Léon, did authorize the confinement of municipalities shaken by the second wave without problem. Moreover, the Supreme Court of Navarra, in the reference sentence for the supporters of the restrictions, endorsed the perimeter of the entire community. The Navarrese judges assured that “the Constitutional Court admits the possibility that even by ordinary law the adoption of concrete measures that limit the exercise of certain fundamental rights is allowed.”

In Catalonia, even before the first state of alarm and the total confinement of the country, the courts endorsed closures such as those in Igualada, although later oThree courts refused to bless the perimeter of other municipalities with a higher incidence.

The curfew has only been authorized as such by the Superior of Justice of Valencia. The limitations of meetings have been overturned by ordinary judges or by the Superior of the Basque Country who in October 2020 settled that “only by State Law can limitations to the exercise of fundamental rights be established”, but they have been allowed by the Supreme Court of Catalonia. In Catalonia, in the space of a few days, the courts endorsed and vetoed the summer house confinements in one of the moments of greatest legal confusion of the pandemic. The insecurity has reached the bar: in the Basque Country the justice ordered to reopen the hotel business that the judges of Cantabria and Catalonia kept closed. That fall chaos knocks on doors again this spring.