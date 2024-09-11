The experience of thousands of mixed-race children born in the Belgian Congo between 1908 and 1960, who were separated from their families and placed in orphanages, is back in the spotlight of the judicial debate. After their claim for compensation against Belgium was rejected at first instance, five women in their seventies are continuing their search for truth and reparation, armed with new evidence of the abduction and segregation of which they say they were victims. The decision is now in the hands of an appeals court. A report by Alix Le Bourdon.

