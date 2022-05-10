The cheating player has been forced to publicly apologize and pay a fine that will go to charity.

Unfortunately, online gambling entails the possible appearance of cheating players. Activision constantly fights against these users through punishments as cruel as they are fair, but those responsible for the Call of Duty franchise are not the only ones to observe the havoc of cheaters in their games. On this occasion, we talk about Epic Games and its fireproof Fortnite, which has finally finished a court battle against a cheat dealer in his battle-royale.

The cheating player was selling accounts with cheats, rare or popular skins, and pre-purchased battle passesAccording GameSpotwhich has had access to the documents related to this trial, Epic Games chose to take the legal route in april 2021. Just over a year later, he can claim that he has gotten rid of the threat of Brandon Despotakis (BlazeFN in the game) and some actions involving the sale of accounts with cheats, rare or popular skins and pre-purchased battle passes.

Although this could end up in the classic story that reviews a developer’s victory over cheating in their games, Epic Games has taken the matter a little further and, as a result, has generated a happy ending. As read in the aforementioned medium, the cheater has been forced to apologize publicly and pay a fine to the parents of Fortnite. Although the amounts of this last requirement have not come to light, Epic Games has promised to allocate it to Child’s Playa charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adolescents in children’s hospitals around the world.

While this trial was taking place, Epic Games was focusing its efforts on further expanding the assortment of cosmetics and outfits for your star game. In this way, players have been able to enjoy the battle-royale through Street Fighter, Star Wars or Marvel skins, although the company has also listened to the requests of its community and has recovered one of the most beloved suits.

More about: Fortnite, Epic Games, Traps, Cheats and Judgment.