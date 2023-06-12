The legacy of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is €4 billion, the newspaper reports. Corriere della Sera 12 June.

The publication says that Berlusconi himself owns 61% of the shares of the Fininvest media group, the rest is owned by his five children. The President of Fininvest is Berlusconi’s daughter Marina.

The Italian ex-premier has more than a dozen villas throughout Italy, apartments in Rome and Milan and other real estate. Corriere della Sera notes that it has a six-year-old Audi A17 and three vessels registered to it: the 1990 Magnum 70 Sweet Dragon, the 1977 San Maurizio, and the 1965 sailboat Principessa Vai Via. In addition, the Italian was the owner of the Monza football club, which plays in Serie A.

Berlusconi will be buried on June 14 in Milan. On this day, a nationwide mourning will be declared in Italy. Flags will be flown at half mast at all state institutions, embassies and consulates of the republic.

Berlusconi died on June 12 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan at the age of 87. Dozens of fellow citizens gathered near the medical facility where the politician was lying. The coffin with the body was transported to the villa of the ex-prime minister of Italy in Arcora.

Berlusconi was suddenly hospitalized and placed in intensive care with suspected pneumonia and heart problems on 5 April. The next day, he was diagnosed with leukemia.