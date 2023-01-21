The Mexican playwright Luisa Josefina Hernández, in a file image. @catedrabergman (RR.SS.)

David Gaitán took his car and drove to Cuernavaca, that city with spring weather, an hour and a half away from the chaotic Mexico City, a haven for writers and artists, to receive very special classes. It was the year 2006 and for him, a theater student, that was the most important day of the week, because his grandmother, the playwright Luisa Josefina Hernández, was waiting for him there, receiving him with delicious sweet bread and the theater class. ready. “We sat in his living room, me with my notebook, to talk about what he had sent me to read, to tell him what I understood and what I didn’t. She listened to me, explained to me what I had felt while reading, taught me the world through her classes”, comments Gaitán, actor and playwright, about those meetings with his grandmother, who died last Wednesday at the age of 94.

It was a privilege to receive private classes alongside one of the most important names in Mexican playwriting, a woman who dedicated her life to the theater, to revolutionizing it, to training generations of actors and playwrights, to researching and writing novels and essays, to create a vast body of work that, however, as has happened with many female creators, was gradually forgotten, until, in the case of her novels, they were lost in abandonment. No publishers interested in them. Without readers to immerse themselves in the dramatic world of her. And ironically, it has been the silence that her death has imposed on her that has once again brought the name of Luisa Josefina Hernández to word of mouth, to newspaper reports, to search for her texts, to rescue a legacy that is now resist oblivion.

That legacy from which Gaitán fed directly in those meetings in Cuernavaca. “Once I entered theater school, I asked him to teach me at his house and he accepted, to my happiness. I spent a couple of years traveling to Cuernavaca to take the class with her. When she noticed that I was interested in writing and dramaturgy, I remember that he told me: ‘David, what you have to know is that when you write something you have to write important things, because if it’s not important it’s not worth writing.’ It is one of those maxims that can inhibit you and can train you. It is a complicated premise to satisfy. From a distance, I am glad that this premise has shaken me as it did at the time, ”he explains.

This memory is a sample of the importance that teaching had for Hernández. A whole generation of creators passed through her classes who now idolize her and who are the custodians of a tradition that is still alive and has endowed Mexican theater with quality and beauty. “His death from her is a schism,” says her grandson. “The generations that passed through my grandmother’s classrooms are the ones that for a couple of decades have been at the head of important publications, directing plays, those that hold the reins of the theater community. They are people who have stories with her, who defend having been trained with her, who work based on what she proposed. With her departure, a very powerful teaching icon leaves ”, explains Gaitán.

It is a very strong bond, he adds, because for Luisa Josefina Hernández, teaching was her life. She “she defined herself as a teacher and then she was everything else. She had a lot of clarity and rigor to teach how certain creative, academic drives work. She organized a dramatic theory that is still being studied”, says Gaitán. It is a way of doing theater centered on the need to reinvent the Mexican scene, to break with traditional canons and stereotypes, to seek a new creative way from rigor and intellectual honesty. “Her work of hers is a school in itself, a rigorous witness to her own theory. Is a corpus which is a witness of an era, of an idiosyncrasy, which reflects that world from the 50s to the 80s, which was a theater that sought to reinvent the Mexican scene”, comments Gaitán.

Luisa Josefina Hernández (Mexico City, 1928) wrote more than 60 plays and her literary production also includes 17 novels, 10 translations, various prologues and essays on the history of art. Hernández received several important awards throughout her career, including the Xavier Villaurrutia Award, in 1982; the National Theater Juan Ruiz de Alarcón, in 2000; the National Science and Arts Award, in the area of ​​Literature and Linguistics, in 2002, in addition to the Fine Arts Gold Medal, in 2006. “She was a woman of exceptional intelligence, of a very vital curiosity,” says the playwright and screenwriter Verónica Bujeiro. “Her work is exceptional, the mastery with which she wrote, her ability to create a character in a couple of lines,” adds Bujeiro. Although her theatrical production is still studied in theater schools, her novels did not have the same luck, many are out of print and other editions have been lost. That abandonment that did not experience the work of writers with whom Hernández had a close relationship, such as Juan Rulfo or Jorge Ibargüengoitia. They are talked about. They are edited.

This forgetfulness was verified by Ave Barrera, writer, editor and translator, to whom Bujeiro recommended that she read The place where the grass grows, one of Hernández’s novels. “It’s hard to get,” Bujeiro warned him. “It seemed natural to me that it was an unobtainable book and I was curious,” Barrera wrote. “I knew that it was a half-century author recognized in the field of theater, but she was completely unaware that she had written a novel, she had never heard her name in the mouth of other storytellers,” said the writer.

His surprise fell short when he launched into the search for the novel: nothing, not a trace. Bujeiro had told him that the work had been published a long time ago by the Universidad Veracruzana, but “neither in the UV publishing house, nor in sales, nor in second-hand bookstores” he could find it. “Finally I came to find her in a reserved fund of the library of the Universidad Iberoamericana. It is from the 1956 edition and the book had never been opened, the glue on the spine had crystallized, the block of sepia-colored pages was compact and rigid, the loan slip was blank. Curiosity turned into sadness, and sadness into a righteous desire that led me to write a review of the novel and tell everyone to read it, that we were missing out on something very good”, recalls Barrera in a prologue that wrote about The place where the grass growsfor the Vindictas Collection, a UNAM initiative that aims to rescue writers whose works have been discontinued from oblivion.

“I really liked getting closer to his work,” Barrera says in a telephone interview. “She was a great creator of characters and, in addition, it seems to me that she dares a lot, she searches, she is very restless. Her searches are very accurate, free, from honesty to find new ways of expressing what she wants to say, ”explains the writer. That astonishment at Hernández’s work was also mixed with indignation at the oblivion into which she had fallen. “Her literary proposals of hers are great, but made invisible by a canon that privileged other themes and proposals. These proposals were uncomfortable for the patriarchy, for certain hegemonic ways of thinking. It is a silencing for the fact of being women, ”she explains.

Immersed in the world of teaching and research, Luisa Josefina Hernández did not pay much attention to the promotion of her work, unlike many of her colleagues, always ready to boast. “She valued her time very much, she was never a fan of self-distribution, she never wrote for awards or worked for juries, she was never an artist who cared about lobbying for her work,” says her grandson. David Gaitan. “She was free to decide what she wanted to spend her own time on. What my grandmother saw clearly was that, as long as she verified a certain change with what she did, in the classroom and theater, she realized that she was on the right track”, she adds.

A position that contrasts with the opinions that the playwright had on the importance of promoting literary production. She wrote in her Memoriesas Barrera rescues in the prologue of The place where the grass grows: “I think that in certain countries the real danger is being forgotten, due to the carelessness of publishers and universities. By this I mean that there is an obligation to protect national culture, and this means making it reach others and the world”. This sounds like a wake-up call to editors, a warning cry to readers, the demand to break the chains of silence and oblivion. “We have to turn to read it,” asks Barrera. It is the best tribute to the woman who revolutionized the Mexican theater.

