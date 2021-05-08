In the middle of the superhero boom, Netflix launched Jupiter’s legacy on May 7, 2021. The series, based on the comic by Mark Millar, did not take long to position itself as the second most viewed series on the platform.

The show follows the story of the world’s first superheroes, who received their powers back in the 1930s. After spending nearly a century protecting humanity, this first generation must now pass the legacy on to their children.

However, tensions mount when young people, eager to prove their worth, fail to live up to either the legendary public reputation of their parents or their demanding personal standards.

After eight episodes, fans have been surprised with the outcome of the first season that promises to have another season. Next, we will tell you what happened and what it means for fiction.

Spoiler Warning

As we saw in the series, Brandom Sampson meets Hutch, who happens to be the son of George Hutchene (the fifth founding member of The Union). This superhero betrayed the protagonist’s father, The Utopian, and the rest of the group.

In the final chapter, the villain Blackstar breaks free from his cell and causes the death of Walter, The Utopian’s brother. As if this were not enough for the superhero, Hutch shows that the superweapon that could pierce the strongest being on the planet is ready.

At the same time, Raikou discovers that his father Walter is the one behind the whole plot. Actually, he was the one who cloned Blackstar and blamed George Hutchene. When she asked for more money for her silence, the father decides to end her life.

After this outcome, it is inevitable to think that Netflix has prepared a second season for the show. Now we only have to wait for the new chapters to know if Hutch will be able to find her father and if Sheldon will discover the truth about her brother.