Jupiter’s legacyNetflix’s superhero series brings Mark Millar’s comic to the small screen. A few hours after its premiere, the fiction becomes the second most watched series on the service and is something to talk about among fans of the original work.

In its eight episodes, the show will introduce us to the world’s first superheroes to be given their powers during the 1930s. After nearly a century of protecting humanity, their children are eager to prove their worth, but are under pressure from not living up to its predecessors.

The outcome of the first season gives rise to new episodes to tie up several loose ends. That has several fans excited, although it would not be the same case for the specialized critics who did not see the result with good eyes.

What did the critic of The Legacy of Jupiter say?

Rotten Tomatoes gave the series a 40% disapproval. According to the critical consensus, “Jupiter’s Legacy is simply overloaded and slow to deliver a lot of narrative hits despite some truly epic fights.”

On the other hand, the Filmaffinity portal gave it a rating of 5.9 out of 10. Meanwhile, Metacritic gave it a 45 out of 100. Below, we share some of the reviews that the specialists gave.

The Hollywood Reporter: “One of the weakest and most memorable proposals of this overcrowded genre. It’s conventional, boring and doesn’t even make up for it with some visual inspiration. “

Digital Spy: ”Everything it offers has been done before in other series and, to a large extent, it has been done better (…). She seems as tired as her heroes. “

Radio Times: “She is somewhat lazy and apathetic to recommend her. It’s a shame because the source material is perfectly acceptable, but this adaptation doesn’t do it justice. “

CNN: “For a superhero series, it seems to move in slow motion. The result is a drama with impressive ambition (…), but frustrating because of its slowness ”.