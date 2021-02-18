Trainer of the most successful Youth Teams on the planet, leader of a generation of footballers and World Cup coach with Argentina and Colombia, the voice of José Néstor Pékerman is more than authorized to leave his gaze on various issues and, in this case, on surnames punctual. The coach, who announced that he is ready to coach again, spoke about several topics.

Messi, his past, present and future. “It is not pleasant, it is not happy, to see what has happened to Messi in the last time. He had made the decision to leave Barcelona at the time, he was convinced and it seemed that he had no way back. And for all that. It has been happening, it seems that it was totally correct at that time. Each club has a special situation, “reviewed Pékerman, who directed Messi in Youth and also in the remembered 2006 World Cup, where the image of the crack sitting on the bench is immortalized.

“In that tournament I spoke with Messi and told him that he should incorporate the Argentine dressing room, that he stick to Riquelme, Heinze, Milito, Crespo and take advantage of it … I told him that he was going to be the best in the world although in that World Cup I was not going to play so much, “acknowledged the former coach of the Selection.

Pékerman and Messi, together in 2006. (Photo: AFP)

In addition to confessing that “we practically stole Messi from Spain because he told us he was Argentine and wanted to play for his national team”, Pékerman also left his perception of Lionel’s future, 20 months before the Qatar World Cup. “Lionel must be in a place where he can be active, competitive. Have your motivation. Without a doubt, he will have it like never before in the National Team. It is essential that it arrives well. This will surely take into account. I hope I make the best decision and that I am happy with that, “Pékerman said in dialogue with TNT Sports.

Aimar and Scaloni, firm in the Selection. “It makes me good to see Pablo Aimar in that place along with other boys. They lived there since they were very young, the process, the discipline and the school. I hope they have the support that later we had. I hope that beyond the results they will be clear that the bottom line is that players like Riquelme, Romagnoli, Aimar, Saviola … and not just win, “Pékerman pointed out about the role of the U-17 coach.

And he added: “I know them a lot and I know that they will continue to transmit what they experienced. People are a reflection of what they have received. I see their dedication and behavior, that they will maintain an important line and leadership. I hope that the results will endorse “.

Pékerman World Champion with Scaloni at his side.

Regarding the work of the coach of the National Team, he reviewed that “the beginning was hard. Sometimes things start with planned issues and others not. In this case, for all of them I imagine it was hard, to think that losing a game does not “I continued and living with that is not easy. That part was overcome and today is the best achievement, because they have given hope and attenuated that wrong crack on the need for a title and unjustified criticism.”

“They had a very good start to the Playoffs in terms of results and although there is much to improve, they are humble and say it. I see a consolidated group, I see that players are not discarded, that there is always the intention of the search and that is Very important. The Qualifying Round will be tight and we have seen teams with good starts that later end up suffering. They have experience, they have known how to go through difficult situations and what I am seeing is hopeful. ”

Riquelme, the idol and the leader. In his extensive talk, Pékerman also referred to the new role of Boca’s vice president. “I have a great regard for him. I have always valued Roman. Not for nothing is he one of the country’s soccer idols, who exceeds his club. He is respected and everywhere. This new stage that he chose is because he loves his club, something that he manifested whenever he could. He found the way to work and give Boca what he wants, “the coach said on TNT Sports.

And he also stressed that “I like Roman’s humility. He chose to be in a difficult place but I heard him from the first moment that he had to learn in this and that is fantastic. He knows what happens inside a court because he did it like the best, he knows what he is talking about but he is also aware that he entered a difficult, complicated position and that only love for the club is not enough. I liked that he responded very well and I am sure he will do his part “.