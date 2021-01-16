The real estate of Boris Grachevsky, the creator of the Yeralash newsreel, is estimated at at least 67 million rubles. The director’s legacy was appreciated by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to the newspaper, a 300-meter mansion in a closed cottage community on Novorizhskoe highway costs at least 50 million rubles. It has a spacious living room with dining area, several bedrooms, an office, a nursery, and a recreation room with a fireplace. The director also owned a three-room apartment on Gilyarovskogo Street in Moscow. Its cost starts at 17 million rubles. The dwelling is not considered elite, but it has been renovated by design.

Also, Grachevsky, together with his business partner Arkady Grigoryan, was the founder of two companies: OOO Yeralash and OOO Producer Center Yeralash. The first company brought its owners 89 million rubles a year, the second – 36 million.

In addition, he received royalties for television broadcasts of Yeralash. “These are very significant and constant amounts. Any reproduction of a trademark brings income. (…) Such an inheritance is longer and more promising, it provides a comfortable future. And often its cost is comparable to the price of real estate and may even exceed it, ”explained the value of copyright lawyer Julia Verbitskaya-Linnik

Earlier it was reported that Grachevsky’s inheritance is claimed by his third wife, 41-year-old daughter and 48-year-old son from his first marriage, as well as a 9-year-old daughter from his second marriage and a 9-month-old son from a recent relationship. According to lawyers, Grachevsky’s widow Yekaterina Belotserkovskaya should receive half of the film director’s property, the other half will be divided into three equal parts.

Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14. He passed away at the age of 71. Before his death, he was immersed in a medical coma and connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation apparatus. The reason for the worsening of Grachevsky’s condition was the complications caused by the coronavirus, which was discovered at the end of December. At first he was treated at home, but then he was hospitalized.

Grachevsky has been working as artistic director of Yeralash since 2002. He is also known to the audience for staging the films “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. Served as the author of the “Social Advertising” project. The director is known to have battled skin cancer. He spoke about this in the program “The Fate of a Man” in 2018.