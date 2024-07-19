PARIS — It was 1922, two years before the last Olympic Games were held in Paris. On a warm August day, some 20,000 people flocked to Pershing Stadium to watch 77 athletes compete in track and field. There was a parade of nations. There were world records. There was global news coverage.

And at its opening, a 38-year-old woman named Alice Milliat welcomed the world to Paris. She was the founder of the International Federation of Women’s Sports, known in her native France as Fédération Sportive Féminine Internationale. All the competitors that day were women. “I declare open the first women’s Olympic Games,” Milliat said.

She was making a statement that resonates today. The male-dominated world of mainstream Olympics, busy preparing for 1924, ignored the 1922 event, except to complain about the unauthorized use of “Olympic Games.” They dismissed the growing idea that women should compete.

The 1924 Paris Olympics featured a handful of female athletes—135 women among 3,089 competitors—but the Games rarely welcomed their participation beyond a few events, such as swimming and tennis.

Pierre de Coubertin, founder and leader of the modern Olympic Games, made his position clear. Having women in the Olympic Games, he said in 1912, “is impractical, uninteresting, ungainly and, I do not hesitate to add, improper.”

He died in 1937 and has been hailed as a sporting visionary. But in the end, Milliat won the gender struggle.

One hundred years after the last Olympics in Paris, Milliat is finally getting recognition. Biographies are being published. A new documentary has been shown in cinemas and on television. France’s National Sport Museum in Nice has an exhibition highlighting Milliat. A plaza outside a new Olympic stadium is named after him. (Plans for the stadium to bear his name fell through when the naming rights were sold to Adidas.)

“The fact that women can participate in sports is largely thanks to her; the fact that there are women in the Olympics is thanks to her,” said Sophie Danger, author of a new book, “Alice Milliat: The Olympic Woman,” available, for now, only in French. “Every time I put on my sneakers, I think of this woman.”

But it is reasonable to suspect that among the more than 5,000 women expected to compete in the upcoming Olympics, only a few have heard of Alice Milliat. “Symbolically, she remains on the fringes of the Olympic movement,” Danger said. “Which means the battle continues.”

Of course, the battle is not only at the Olympic Games.

“Some people want to control women’s bodies,” said Anne-Cécile Genre, the filmmaker behind the documentary “Alice Milliat: Les Incorrectes.” “Alice Milliat fought for control over her own bodies, so that women could be free and have control over the way they moved and dressed. That’s something universal. That’s something that women around the world are still fighting for.”

Born and raised in France, Milliat moved to London at 18 and married. She worked as a nanny and stenographer and took up rowing and other sports – activities she saw few women do in France. Her husband died unexpectedly, leaving her a childless widow, and she moved to Paris during the World War. It was the dawn of a new feminist movement.

Throughout Europe, women gradually gained the right to vote. Men went off to war. Women went to work—and increasingly gathered on sports fields.

In 1915, Milliat became president of a local women’s sports club. She co-founded a national federation in 1917. “Women’s sport has its place in social life just as men’s sport does,” she said.

The Olympics were slow to react. Coubertin often cited various reasons for keeping women out: having twice as many participants and events would be an organizational difficulty; it was not appropriate to see women competing in public; the Olympics were a showcase for the best athletes and women were not among them.

Milliat wanted the same events for women as for men, including football and rugby. She began her campaign with athletics, as it was a glamorous event evoking the ancient Olympic Games. Coubertin’s all-male Olympic committee rejected the suggestion for the 1920 Games in Belgium.

In 1921, Sigfrid Edström, the first president of athletics’ world governing body and a member of the International Olympic Committee, held an international women’s event in Monte Carlo. Milliat felt it was a photo opportunity, not a serious competition. She believed that putting women’s sports under the leadership of men was a way for men to maintain control.

Milliat soon founded the International Federation of Women’s Sports, which brought technical standards to sporting events and consolidated record keeping. She understood the power of publicity. Newspapers, especially in France, regularly covered women’s sport and her. In 1920, she organized a women’s soccer match in Manchester, England, that attracted 25,000 spectators.

Milliat set her sights on the Olympics. And she would use that word for her event. “She said if they don’t grant our request to join the Olympics, we will continue to host our own,” Danger said.

Milliat agreed to stop using “Olympics” if the Olympics allowed women to compete in track and field. A compromise was reached, and in 1928 the Summer Olympics in Amsterdam featured women’s track and field for the first time. Milliat wanted 10 events; women were granted 5. Milliat was selected as a judge, the only female face in a sea of ​​men.

It was not without controversy. In the 800-meter race, the longest distance women were allowed to run, the top three finishers broke the world record. Several women threw themselves to the ground at the finish line. Sports journalists wrote that the effort was too much for a woman. The Olympics did not hold a women’s 800-meter race again until 1960.

“It wasn’t a scandal for men to do the same thing,” Danger said of a runner collapsing at the end of a race. “But it was a scandal for women.”

Milliat persisted. There were all-women’s games in 1926 (in Gothenburg, Sweden), 1930 (Prague) and 1934 (London). They were officially called the Women’s World Games, although some in the media (including The New York Times, at least once, in 1930) referred to them as the Women’s Olympic Games. But the wave of feminism slowed in the 1930s, amid a global depression and the run-up to World War II, which canceled the Olympics in 1940 and 1944.

At the 1960 Rome Olympics, just 1 in 10 athletes was a woman. At the 1984 Los Angeles Games, it was less than 1 in 4. In Beijing in 2008, it was just over 40 percent. The IOC has made equity a mission in recent years, but women still compete in the seven-event heptathlon, not the 10-event decathlon.

Milliat resigned from her post and the International Federation of Women’s Sports folded. She died in 1957. Even her neighbours were unaware of her role in sport.

But historians continue to research her contributions. The Alice Milliat Foundation, dedicated to women’s sport, was founded in France in 2016.

In recent years, gymnasiums and streets have been named after her. And this year, for the first time, the Olympic Games could have as many female athletes as male ones.

“I hear it everywhere and people are congratulating themselves,” Genre said. “I’m sorry to be negative – it’s good news and Alice Milliat would probably be proud – but if you look at the people around the athletes, the coaches, the judges, the federations, they are still mostly men.”

Women in all sports, all over the world, still fight for access, pay and even the way they can dress.

“We, particularly women, need to know her and celebrate her,” Danger said of Milliat. “She is a role model. And there is still a fight.”