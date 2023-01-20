Aaron Swartz was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on January 11, 2013. He was 26 years old and a cultural icon hacker. It still is ten years later. He invented part of the infrastructure of the internet and vigorously combated the process of privatization of knowledge that, in his opinion, was taking place in the digital sphere. At 14, he helped develop a key technology for content subscriptions on the Internet. At 19, he became a millionaire after selling Reddit, the news aggregator he helped build, to magazine publisher Condé Nast. Since then, he has turned to activism. He promoted the Creative Commons organization, dedicated to promoting collective intellectual property, and the Open Library, a large collaborative database of books.

He also took bolder actions that landed him in trouble with the law. He was facing more than 35 years in prison for infringing copyright laws by downloading and disseminating 4.8 million scientific articles from the JSTOR repository. That was more than he could bear. Swartz, who had a depressive personality, committed suicide in the middle of the legal process.

His family and several public figures saw in the case an excessive persecution against the young man. “The government seems to have lost all sense of proportion in this case,” complained Tim Berners-Lee, one of the internet’s founders. Alex Stamos, formerly Facebook’s head of cybersecurity, denied that Swartz’s action caused a “real danger” for JSTOR, the website from which the activist downloaded millions of articles (accessing each of them costs up to 40 euros) with the passwords he had as a researcher at Harvard University. The collective of hacktivists Anonymous attacked the Justice Department website after Swartz’s death, knocking it down for several hours. “Aaron, this is for you,” they said.

“Swartz is considered a martyr for the cause even by people who, like me, don’t believe in martyrs,” explains Simona Levi, director of Xnet, an activist organization for the defense of digital rights. “He was a pioneer in making visible with a practical action the siege of knowledge that licenses and scientific publications entail. His sacrifice has served to raise awareness around this issue. Since then, there are a lot of people who are working on how to break the monopoly of scientific publications”, she adds.

The young engineer’s service record is extensive. In 2008 hacked a public access portal to US judicial files that charged 10 cents per consultation. That put authorities on Swartz’s trail. In fact, when he was arrested years later for the case of the release of scientific articles, a Secret Service agent participated in his arrest. He also acquired the entire database from the US Library of Congress, which back then kept a copy of the entire internet, and dumped it into the Open Library. It is said, though not proven, that he collaborated with Julian Assange at WikiLeaks developing the technical infrastructure that made secure document leaks possible.

His ideas were collected in the Manifesto for the Open Access Guerrillaa reference manual for movement hacker. “Information is power. But like all power, there are those who want to preserve it only for themselves. The entire cultural and scientific heritage of the world, published for centuries in books and articles, is being digitized and closed by a handful of private companies. (…) It is time to come out into the open and, following the noble tradition of civil disobedience, declare our opposition to this private theft of public culture”, reads the text.

Cover of ‘Time’ magazine dedicated to Edward Snowden, Aaron Swartz and Chelsea Manning (then Bradley Manning).

Swartz did not fit the stereotype of the hacker shy and no social skills. He was a computer genius, but he also had magnetism, knew how to speak in public and showed leadership skills spearheading various initiatives and projects. He was considering making the leap into politics at a time when the 15-M movement and the Occupy Wall Street movement, still recent, had shown the mobilization potential offered by the Internet. Perhaps for this reason, to slow down his progression, some believe, it was decided to give him an exemplary punishment.

Activism, a decade later

“For me, Aaron Swartz is an icon. He embraced the culture hacker of using technology as an element of liberation of people, to make knowledge and information available to others”, says engineer Jaime Gómez-Obregón, who has developed various tools to promote political transparency in contracting public sector.

The Swartz legacy lives on. His spiritual heir is Alexandra Elbakyan, known as the Robin Hood of science. This 34-year-old Kazakh engineer and neuroscientist based in Russia is in charge of sci hub, an open repository of reference scientific articles that has released more than 80 million documents. US justice has been after her since she launched it in 2011 and has even investigated her possible links to the Kremlin, which, as in the case of Edward Snowden, offers her protection.

“The fact that knowledge can only be accessible to people with money is an impediment to the advancement of science and research. Elbakyan is fighting against it, just like Swartz did,” Levi says. For this activist, in the last decade much progress has been made in the demands of the defenders of open science. “The high price of scientific publications in universities is a scandal. There is a movement that encourages alternative peer review to be scored in the same way as closed journals. There has been a lot of progress there. Also in the public repositories in which many universities participate, ”she explains.

The original promise of the Internet, which aimed to be a great Agora in which to share everything, has long since been buried under the weight of commercial interests. “Perhaps the only space for real freedom on the internet is the dark web. The rest have been captured by certain oligopolies and centralized data systems that mean that people do not have control or power over what they do in the digital field”, says Albert Cañigueral, author of Work is not what it used to be (Conecta, 2020) and member of the Ouishare online collaboration network. The expert believes that there is some movement in activist and academic environments, but not in business. “The big challenge is how to establish that bridge.”

“The free software movement and projects like Wikipedia, which seek to disseminate knowledge in an open manner, coexist with the power of big technology, which is trying to turn the internet into what television has already become: a dump, a a kind of instrument controlled by a few at the service of their own interests”, sums up Gómez-Obregón. “The tension between these two visions of the internet exists. And the battle continues. In these struggles, sometimes martyrs are needed, faces that are sometimes idealized, but that allow the struggle to become visible. Swartz’s death should never have happened, but his passing raised awareness for a lot of people.”

