Marcus Thuram, the new Inter striker, and Timothy Weah, called to Juve to step on the right wing, will one day be able to say they are satisfied with their Italian adventure if they have already managed to achieve one goal, only one, but the most important: to emerge unscathed from the inevitable comparisons with their dads. That is, they would have avoided what happened to many others, not only in football: being considered, and consequently singled out, only as “children of”.